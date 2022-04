Keppel Infrastructure Trust proposes S$250 million 4.11% notes due 2027

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

THE trustee-manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) said on Tuesday (Apr 26) that the trust is proposing to issue S$250 million notes with an interest rate of 4.11 per cent per annum due 2027 under its S$2 billion multi-curency debt issuance programme.In a bourse filing, Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management said the Series 004 notes will be issued at an issue price of 100 per cent of their principal amount.