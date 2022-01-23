|
23.01.2022 22:50:00
Keppel Land unit in consortium to acquire 3 Hanoi residential sites
A CONSORTIUM of Keppel Land's unit Keppel Land Vietnam Properties, Keppel Vietnam Fund (KVF) and a co-investor of KVF is planning to acquire a 49 per cent interest in 3 residential land plots in Hanoi for an aggregate consideration of 2,715 billion dong (S$159.7 million).
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!