27.03.2023 02:59:49
Keppel subsidiary to sell remaining stake in Philippines property for 8 billion pesos
KEPPEL Corporation on Monday (Mar 27) said its Philippines subsidiary will divest its remaining interests in The Podium West Tower and The Podium Mall in Manila.The subsidiary, Keppel Philippines Properties, and Opon-KE Properties will sell their 50 per cent interest in SM Keppel Land, which owns the property, for around eight billion pesos (S$195 million) in cash. Keppel Philippines Properties has a 78.4 per cent effective interest in Opon-KE Properties.The buyer, BDO Unibank, holds the other 50 per cent in SM Keppel Land.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
