Kept by Krungsri Wins Accolades for Excellence in Retail Deposit Product

BANGKOK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) was named the winner of the 'Deposit Product of the Year' at the 3rd Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2020. The Digital Banker awards recognize and celebrate the most preeminent financial institutions pioneering unrivalled standards and capabilities in their respective fields globally.

Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards are globally acclaimed and co-judged by leading consultancies and seminal subject matter experts to identify and commemorate institutions that are setting new benchmarks in the financial industry. With more than 1,000 submissions from banks across 60 countries, Krungsri has emerged as one of the 20 global award winners.

Krungsri's award winning deposit product Kept is a groundbreaking financial management platform developed by Sunline that makes savings simple and achievable through innovative, seamless and secure savings platform, built to reinforce the Bank's mission and strategy in providing 'Make Life Simple' financial services. Kept has been specially developed under the concept of 'Small Change for Big Future' with easy-to-use features, functioning as a wallet and savings jars to encourage savings.

As stated by Mr. Phonganant Thanattrai, Krungsri Head of Retail Banking and Distribution Group, "Krungsri developed Kept as an assistant to make savings possible and financial goals achievable, especially for those who enjoy spending to live their own lifestyles but may lack systematic savings plans. As the COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the world's embracing of the 'New Normal' in a number of aspects including financial stability, Krungsri is committed to continuously promoting savings to be part of the daily life of the Thai people. Winning this award further ascertained our commitment and direction towards a future proof bank."

Matthew Chen, CEO of Sunline Overseas Business also stated, "Sunline is honored to partner with Krungsri in rolling out the innovative, intelligent and seamless financial management platform. We believe our experience as well as constant efforts and commitment in offering the most innovative technology advancements will assist Krungsri to continuously providing the best financial services to their customers."

Pioneering innovations with the first JAVA based Core Banking System and Digital Banking System in China since 2002, Sunline has the largest installed base for both Core and Digital Banking System in the country. Sunline's Digital Banking Solution empowers banks and financial institutions to transform the way they do business, allowing them to build a comprehensive digital ecosystem and remain top performing in the digital era. Sunline is confident that their digital banking solution, which the company has been actively pitching to banks across the APAC region, will help reinvigorate the financial industry in the post-COVID era.

SOURCE Sunline