Kering: 2023 Universal Registration Document (URD) available

March 19, 2024

2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AVAILABLE

Kering's 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, under the reference number D.24-0127. The document is publicly available under the current regulatory conditions and can be accessed on Kering's website at www.kering.com, in both French and English, within the Finance / Regulated Information’ section. It is also available on the AMF website at www.amf-france.org in French.

The Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the non-financial information statement, the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company, information related to Statutory Auditors’ remuneration as well as the reports from the Statutory Auditors.

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination”. In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of €19.6 billion.

