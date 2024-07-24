24.07.2024 18:04:13

Kering: Availability of the 2024 First-half report

July 24, 2024

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 FIRST-HALF REPORT

        

Kering has made its First-Half Report for the period ending June 30, 2024, accessible to the public on its website under the Finance section (https://www.kering.com/en/finance/).

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination”. In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of €19.6 billion.

Contacts

 

Press 		   
Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com    
Marie de Montreynaud         +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com
     
Analysts/investors    
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

