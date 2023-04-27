27.04.2023 18:25:38

Kering: Departure of Daniela Riccardi from Kering's Board of Directors

Press release - Departure of Daniela Riccardi from Kering's Board of Directors - April 27, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

 
April 27, 2023

DEPARTURE OF DANIELA RICCARDI FROM
KERING'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

At the Board of Directors meeting following the Annual General Meeting on Thursday, April 27, 2023, Daniela Riccardi submitted her resignation from her position as a Director of Kering.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the Board of Directors, François-Henri Pinault warmly thanks Daniela Riccardi for her involvement and her contribution to the Board’s activities since 2014.

The Appointments and Governance Committee will consider her replacement and launch a succession process in the coming weeks.

As it stands, the composition of the Committees remains unchanged and will be reviewed at the time of a future appointment.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination”. In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €20.4 billion.

