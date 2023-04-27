|
27.04.2023 18:25:38
Kering: Departure of Daniela Riccardi from Kering's Board of Directors
Press release - Departure of Daniela Riccardi from Kering's Board of Directors - April 27, 2023
|
PRESS RELEASE
|April 27, 2023
DEPARTURE OF DANIELA RICCARDI FROM
KERING'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS
At the Board of Directors meeting following the Annual General Meeting on Thursday, April 27, 2023, Daniela Riccardi submitted her resignation from her position as a Director of Kering.
On his own behalf and on behalf of the Board of Directors, François-Henri Pinault warmly thanks Daniela Riccardi for her involvement and her contribution to the Board’s activities since 2014.
The Appointments and Governance Committee will consider her replacement and launch a succession process in the coming weeks.
As it stands, the composition of the Committees remains unchanged and will be reviewed at the time of a future appointment.
About Kering
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination”. In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €20.4 billion.
Contacts
|Press
|Emilie Gargatte
|+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20
|emilie.gargatte@kering.com
|Marie de Montreynaud
|+33 (0)1 45 64 62 53
|marie.demontreynaud@kering.com
|Analysts/investors
|Claire Roblet
|+33 (0)1 45 64 61 49
|claire.roblet@kering.com
|Julien Brosillon
|+33 (0)1 45 64 62 30
|julien.brosillon@kering.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Keringmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Keringmehr Analysen
|26.04.23
|Kering Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.23
|Kering Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.04.23
|Kering Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.23
|Kering Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.23
|Kering Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.23
|Kering Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.23
|Kering Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.04.23
|Kering Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.23
|Kering Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.23
|Kering Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.23
|Kering Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.23
|Kering Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.23
|Kering Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.04.23
|Kering Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.04.23
|Kering Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.22
|Kering Hold
|HSBC
|26.04.23
|Kering Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.04.23
|Kering Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.23
|Kering Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.04.23
|Kering Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.04.23
|Kering Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kering
|578,50
|-0,05%