Kering: Dual-tranche bond issue for a total amount of EUR 1.75 billion

Press release - Bond issue - March 2024

PRESS RELEASE March 5, 2024

DUAL-TRANCHE BOND ISSUE

FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 1.75 BILLION

Kering has issued a dual-tranche bond for a total of EUR 1.75 billion, consisting of

a EUR 1 billion tranche with a 8-year maturity and a 3.375% coupon,

a EUR 750 million tranche with a 12-year maturity and a 3.625% coupon.

This issue, in line with the Group’s active liquidity management, enables Kering to enhance its financial flexibility.

The great success of this issue with investors underscores the market’s confidence in the credit quality of the Group. The Group has a very sound financial position and has a Standard & Poor's long-term credit rating of A with negative outlook.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination”. In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of €19.6 billion.

