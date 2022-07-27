Kering H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Kering (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK) Wednesday reported first-half net income attributable to the Group of 1.99 billion euros or 16.08 euro per share, up from 1.48 billion euros or 11.85 euro per share last year.

Excluding non-recurring items, net income from continuing operations attributable to the Group, rose to 1.98 billion euro or 15.99 euro per share from 1.47 billion euros or 11.84 euro per share.

First-half revenue rose 23% to 9.93 billion euros from 8.05 billion euros last year.

Among brands, Gucci sales gained 15 percent to 5.17 billion euros, Yves Saint Laurent surged 42 percent to 1.48 billion euros, Bottega Veneta gained 18 percent to 834 million euros, and other houses jumped 32% to 1.96 billion euros.

"The Group delivered sharply higher sales in the first half of 2022, sustaining last year's topline momentum—solid performances in retail around the world more than offset the impact of Covid-related measures in China in the second quarter," said François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO.