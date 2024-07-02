02.07.2024 17:05:10

Kering: Half-yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate

Press release - half yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - July 2024


 

PRESS RELEASE

 
July 2, 2024

HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE
QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2024:

  • 0 share
  • €25,792,572

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 13,437
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 13,706
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 306,881 shares for €112,710,267.92
Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 313,631 shares for €115,445,138.69

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2023:

  • 6,750 shares
  • €22,563,116

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 8,251
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 8,289
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 227,285 shares for €102,850,816.70
Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 221,535 shares for €100,148,004.18

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735 as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination”. In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of
€19.6 billion.

Contacts

  		   
Press    
Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com   
Marie de Montreynaud         +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com
     
Analysts/investors    
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

Attachment


