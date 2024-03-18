18.03.2024 17:59:12

Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (March 2024)

Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS

  
March 18, 2024

Monthly statement
on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

 

  		Total number of
shares

  		Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1 exercisable 2
March 15, 2024 123,420,778 176,635,001 175,800,154

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

