|
19.10.2023 15:28:11
Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (October 2023)
Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 10.15.2023
Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €496,283,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
October 19, 2023
Monthly statement
on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total number of
shares
|Total number of voting rights
|theoretical 1
|exercisable 2
|October 15, 2023
|124,070,778
|177,221,724
|175,457,909
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Keringmehr Nachrichten
|
17.10.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Kering-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine frühe Investition in Kering bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Kering-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Kering-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.23
|JPMorgan mit Kurszielsenkung für Kering - Kering-Aktie grün (dpa-AFX)
|
04.10.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein senkt Kering auf 'Market-Perform' - Ziel 492 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
03.10.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Kering-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Kering-Investment eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Kering-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Kering gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Kering-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Kering-Investment verloren (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.23
|Kering bets on Gucci shake-up to revive fortunes (Financial Times)