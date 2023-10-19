19.10.2023 15:28:11

Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (October 2023)

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 10.15.2023

 

Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €496,283,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS

October 19, 2023

Monthly statement
on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

  		Total number of
shares 		Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1 exercisable 2
October 15, 2023 124,070,778 177,221,724 175,457,909

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

Attachment


