Kering Q1 Revenue Up 2%

(RTTNews) - Kering (PPRUY.PK), a French luxury goods company, reported that its first quarter revenues increased 2% to 5.08 billion euros from the prior year. Quarterly revenues were up 1% on a comparable basis.

Revenue in the directly operated store network, including e-commerce, rose by 4% on a comparable basis, with all Group Houses contributing to the growth. The increase was driven by good momentum in Western Europe and Japan. Revenue was down in North America but resumed growth in Asia-Pacific due to the gradual recovery of the Chinese market.

In the first quarter of 2023, Gucci's revenue was 2.62 billion euros, an increase of 1% both as reported and on a comparable basis.

According to the company, Yves Saint Laurent had a good start to the year with revenue of 806 million euros, up 9% as reported and up 8% on a comparable basis.

Bottega Veneta's first-quarter revenue was stable year-on-year at 395 million euros.

Kering's Other Houses generated revenue of 890 million euros in the first quarter, down 9% as reported and on a comparable basis.

Kering Eyewear's revenue in the first three months of 2023 amounted to 433 million euros, up 11% on a comparable basis, driven by the strong momentum of the brands in its portfolio. Revenue was up 44% as reported.

