|
21.02.2023 09:54:08
Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (February 2023)
Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 02.15.2023
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 496,283,112
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
February 21, 2023
Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total Number of
shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|theoretical 1
|Exercisable 2
|
February 15, 2023
|
124,070,778
|
176,993,019
|
175,218,826
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
Attachment
