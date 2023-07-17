17.07.2023 17:02:49

Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (July 2023)

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 07.15.2023

 

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 496,283,112

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

 

 

 

 

July 17, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

 

Date

 		 

Total Number of

shares		 

Total number of voting rights

 
theoretical 1Exercisable 2
 

July 15, 2023		 

124,070,778		 

177,238,203		 

175,464,010

 

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

 

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

Attachment


