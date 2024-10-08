Kering: Stefano Cantino appointed CEO of Gucci, succeeding Jean-François Palus

Press release - Stefano Cantino appointed CEO of Gucci 08 10 2024

PRESS RELEASE



October 8, 2024

STEFANO CANTINO APPOINTED CEO OF GUCCI,

SUCCEEDING JEAN-FRANÇOIS PALUS

Kering today announced the appointment of Stefano Cantino as CEO of Gucci, reporting to Francesca Bellettini, Deputy CEO of Kering in charge of Brand Development. Stefano Cantino, who joined Gucci in May 2024 as Deputy CEO and will have a seat on Kering’s Executive Committee, will succeed Jean-François Palus as of January 1, 2025.

Jean-François Palus had been appointed CEO of Gucci in July 2023 with the main goal to set up the foundations of Gucci’s next chapter and hire key talents, including his successor.

Francesca Bellettini declared: "I am deeply grateful to Jean-François for his dedication and loyalty to Gucci over this transitional period. I am confident that, building on what has been set up over the past 15 months, Stefano and the Gucci team will succeed in the mission to take Gucci back to the leadership the brand deserves.”

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, stated: "I wholeheartedly thank Jean-François for his achievements at the helm of Gucci since summer 2023. Over a particularly challenging period, he made the courageous decisions the House needed, and built sound foundations for a renewed Gucci to flourish again under the stewardship of Stefano. I also want to acknowledge Jean-François’s close and constant collaboration with me over the past 30 years, which has been truly invaluable.”

About Stefano Cantino

Stefano Cantino joined Gucci in May 2024 as Deputy CEO following a five-year career at Louis Vuitton, where he oversaw Communications and Image. Prior to his time at Louis Vuitton, Cantino, a graduate in Political Science from the University of Turin, spent 20 years in the Prada Group where he held positions of increasing responsibility in Marketing and Commercial, culminating in his role as Director of Communications and Marketing.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination”. In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of €19.6 billion.

