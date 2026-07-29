Kerry Group Aktie

Kerry Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0DQW9 / ISIN: US4924601002

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29.07.2026 10:34:49

Kerry Group H1 Net Profit Declines; Maintains FY Constant Currency Adj. EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - Kerry Group (KYGA.L, KRZ.IR) reported that its first half profit after tax fell to 282.6 million euros from 303.1 million euros, in the prior-year period. Basic earnings per share, in cents, declined 3.8% to 175.5 from 182.4. EBITDA improved to 558.1 million euros from 555.9 million euros. Adjusted earnings after tax totaled 344.7 million euros versus 347.7 million euros, last year. Adjusted EPS, in cents, grew 2.3% to 214.1 from 209.2. In constant currency terms, adjusted EPS growth reached 7.9%. Revenue declined 3.7% to 3.34 billion euros compared to 3.46 billion euros in the same period of 2025. Volume growth was 3.3%, for the period. Kerry maintained its full year constant currency adjusted EPS guidance.

The company announced its medium-term financial targets and growth algorithm to 2030. Kerry targets high-single-digit plus adjusted EPS constant currency growth. Volume growth is projected in a range of 3-5%. EBITDA margin is projected in a range of 20-21% by 2030.

Kerry Group shares are trading at 87.95 euros on London Stock Exchange, up 4.45%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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