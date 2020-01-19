Kessler launches novel power solution using common household battery

PLYMOUTH, Ind., Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mag Max 3A is a 3 amp battery adapter that powers DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, audio recorders, LED lights, monitors and other accessories (including your cellphone and other USB-powered devices) via one of the most common batteries on the market— the rugged DeWalt MAX /FlexVolt Lithium-Ion battery line.

Kessler believes this product will fill a huge void in the market by providing a new use for a widely available product. "Throughout the globe, everyone has these batteries sitting around in their garage," says Mike Sutton, Kessler's Director of Product Development. "You can go to almost any hardware store in any country and buy these batteries."

Mike Sutton says the whole idea began with a question. "What if you took these universal batteries and opened them up to other markets outside of power tools?" the team wondered.

The Kessler team set out to design a product that could power a wide variety of products and accessories for budget-conscious filmmakers, photographers, audio mixers, hobbyists and travelers in a pinch for a little extra power.

"There is peace of mind in knowing you can travel and find a power solution in almost every town and city around the world," says Sutton.

With an introductory price of $199.99, the Mag Max 3A works with DeWalt 20v Max and 20v/60v FlexVolt batteries (which are labeled in their nominal voltages of 18v Max and 18v/54v FlexVolt batteries in countries outside North and South America.)

The Mag Max 3A boasts a variety of features including multiple ¼"-20, and 3/8"-16 tapped and passthrough holes, strong neodymium magnets embedded in the bottom plate, industry-standard power connections (5V USB, and regulated 14.4v 3A P-Tap, LEMO 2 pin, and 5.5mm x 2.1mm power jack,) as well as optional accessories such as a belt clip, Gold Mount stud kit and v-mount wedge lock kit.

Crafted from high-grade aluminum, the Mag Max 3A is designed, manufactured, assembled and supported in the USA by Kessler in Plymouth, Indiana.

SOURCE Kessler