Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles Announces Ketamine Treatment Program for Alcoholism

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles, Dr. Mahjoubi has found great success with patients struggling to break the cycle of alcohol dependence with an effective ketamine treatment program. Over 90% of his patients have either stopped or significantly reduced their drinking after completing five IV infusions and micro-dosing with an at-home ketamine nasal spray. By following his specific protocol, Dr. Mahjoubi has helped many patients with alcohol dependence have their remission last well over a year.

"I have found that heavy drinkers experienced progress after just two infusions and long-term improvement with five infusions and the usage of the spray at home. This has resulted in better interpersonal relationships with their spouses and increased productivity at work. The benefits have truly been remarkable," says Dr. David Mahjoubi.

New studies and research are showing how intravenous ketamine therapy can significantly benefit those trying to overcome alcoholism. The mechanism by which this works is the ketamine blocking the N Methyl D Aspartate Receptor (NMDAR), which is important for reorganizing memories, which in turn influences reward centers in the brain. Ketamine can significantly help those fighting to overcome alcohol addiction stay sober and make positive changes in their lives to become healthier individuals.

More About Dr. David Mahjoubi:

David Mahjoubi, MD, is a board-certified Anesthesiologist and diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology. He earned his medical degree from The Chicago Medical School and completed his residencies at UCLA Medical Center and USC-L.A. Country Hospital. He then joined the Anesthesia Group at Northridge Hospital Medical Center and became the most active user of IV ketamine for both conscious sedation and general anesthesia cases. Dr. Mahjoubi carries over a decade of experience with intravenous ketamine, dating back to 2007. Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles was founded in 2014 and provides highly effective treatment plans for patients suffering from alcoholism, depression, anxiety, PTSD and chronic pain, including CRPS.

