KETCHUM NAMED LARGE AGENCY OF THE YEAR AT NORTH AMERICA SABRE AWARDS 2023

Consultancy Receives Top Honor at Annual National Ceremony Recognizing Excellence Within the Communications Industry

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum was named Large Agency of the Year at the prestigious North America SABRE Awards 2023 – organized by PRovoke Media, the PR industry's premier organization providing news, events and intelligence for the communications sector. The consultancy was evaluated across a range of categories and was recognized for excellence regarding its growth, evolution, client work, employee culture, innovative thought leadership and business development from last year.

2022 marked Ketchum's second consecutive, record-breaking year of growth. The firm retained 97% of its top 50 clients in North America, with 35 of those growing year over year. The consultancy's business performance also allowed for expanded employee opportunities and experiences completely unique to Ketchum.

In 2022, Ketchum rolled out a new employee value proposition, "Better for Being Here," which includes employee wellbeing offerings, career development and a reaffirmed dedication to a flexible work model, all supporting its commitment to "better work, a better career and a better you." This program also includes a new global wellbeing initiative, "Flex and Flow" that helps Ketchum employees achieve a more satisfying and productive work experience through sustainable, community-conscious changes. Ketchum additionally introduced its DE&I Center of Excellence (COE), which is an evolution of its approach to DE&I based on key learnings and belief that DE&I is an always-on function that is woven into the fabric of the organization. The COE is focused on driving and delivering DE&I strategies for Ketchum employees and clients.

Further, in recognizing the ongoing prevalence of trauma in our society, Ketchum built a team of experts with social work, psychology and change management expertise to launch a Trauma-Based Consultancy to address the workforce wellbeing challenges. The consultancy includes trainings, advisory services and integrated communications planning to support clients at this time of growing need. This offering builds on Ketchum's Health Equity capability launched in 2021 to help clients address care disparities and reach diverse individuals and communities.

The 2023 North America PR Agencies of the Year acknowledgements are the result of an extensive research process involving more than 150 comprehensive submissions and 50 meetings with agencies across North America. Ketchum was recognized within the Large Agency category during a ceremony at the Cipriani in NYC Tuesday evening.

"We are fueled by the unique energy our people, partners and clients bring every day. And our relentless commitment to progress. To be recognized as PRovoke's Large Agency of the Year and Data-Driven Agency of the Year in addition to 16 campaign acknowledgements after a year of great success is an amazing achievement," said Jim Joseph, CEO, U.S., and global chief marketing and integration officer at Ketchum. "Established in 1923, our consultancy has stood the test of time. 2022 marked a year of incredible growth in building our talent, client base and capabilities. To be acknowledged with these distinguished accolades proves we are on the right path for future progress."

2023 marks the consultancy's centennial year – a milestone unique to any other agency. Earlier this year, Ketchum rolled out a comprehensive brand refresh to commemorate the achievement. The consultancy will continue to honor its 100th anniversary via a variety of employee engagements, celebrating its evolution throughout its history into the first true global communications consultancy. Ketchum also has plans this year to unveil innovative offerings and initiatives unique to the industry.

Ketchum and its clients were recognized with 18 total awards from the North American SABRE Awards as well as the afternoon's Innovation SABRE Awards. The consultancy and its clients took home the following accolades:

NORTH AMERICAN SABRE AWARDS 2023

LARGE AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Ketchum

INDUSTRY SECTOR

FOOD & BEVERAGE

"Cracker Jill"

Frito-Lay with Ketchum

PRACTICE AREA

SOCIAL MEDIA/SOCIAL NETWORKING CAMPAIGN

"National Roast Day"

Wendy's with Ketchum, VMLY&R and Spark Foundry

INFLUENCER MARKETING

"Flamin' Hottie/Snackable Screens"

Frito-Lay North America: Doritos and Cheetos with Ketchum, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, D3,

OMD and ShakerMaker

BRANDED JOURNALISM

"Sunshine to Spare"

Discover Puerto Rico with Ketchum

INNOVATION SABRE AWARDS

AGENCY AWARDS

DATA-DRIVEN AGENCY OF THE YEAR

"How Insightful Analytics Empower Empathy Intelligence"

Ketchum

EXPERIENTIAL MARKETING

ONLINE/VIRTUAL EVENTS

"Doritos + Stranger Things: "Live From The Upside Down""

Frito-Lay North America with Ketchum

SOCIAL MEDIA & COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT

OVERALL USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA & PLATFORMS

"National Roast Day"

Wendy's with Ketchum

OWNED MEDIA

DOCUMENTARY FILM AND VIDEO

"Not the Science Type"

3M with Ketchum, Generous Films, and Passion Point Collective

TOOLS AND TACTICS

IDENTITY BRANDING

"Flamin' Hottie Snackable Screens"

Frito-Lay North America: Doritos and Cheetos with Ketchum, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, D3,

OMD and ShakerMaker

PARTNERSHIPS

BRAND PARTNERSHIP

"Doritos + Stranger Things: "Live From The Upside Down""

Frito-Lay North America with Ketchum

DATA AND ANALYTICS

MEASUREMENT AND POST-CAMPAIGN ANALYSIS

"Building a Measurement Engine"

Michelin with Ketchum

TECH STACK AWARDS

SOCIAL MEDIA AND SOCIAL LISTENING TOOLS

"Measuring Jake from State Farm's Debut on TikTok"

State Farm with Ketchum

CAMPAIGN MEASUREMENT TOOLS

"omniearnedID™ Brand Lift Methodology Quantifies the Power of PR for Wendy's"

The Wendy's Company with Ketchum

CAMPAIGN AWARDS

CONTENT MARKETING CAMPAIGN

"Doritos + Stranger Things: "Live From The Upside Down""

Frito-Lay North America with Ketchum

STORYTELLING

"Cracker Jill"

Frito-Lay with Ketchum

DATA-DRIVEN CAMPAIGN

"Sleighing the Holidays with Surimi Seafood"

Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) with Ketchum

WRITE YOUR OWN CATEGORY

BEST IN HEALTH EQUITY

"Nurturing Pioneers to Solve Health Inequities"

Johnson and Johnson with Ketchum, J3, Medium Rare, The Shark Group and Real Chemistry

For additional information about Ketchum and its award-winning campaigns, visit https://www.ketchum.com/.

