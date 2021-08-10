SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Keto, the first of its kind, Keto retail shop! Everything in the store is clean Keto, sugar free, gluten free, low carb and delicious! With a focus on small and local companies, California Keto offers a complete variety of clean items that fully support a Keto, Sugar Free, Gluten Free & Low Carb lifestyle, including MCT oils, CBD infused foods & drinks, chocolates and cakes, baking mixes, nut butters, energy bars, breads, ice cream & fresh baked goods from local Keto bakeries!

The only clean Keto store in the country!

Customers constantly see new items on the shelves as we continue to always seek the best keto foods and products on the market to bring them all together under one roof.

A video view of the store can be seen here, as this is a segment that was run on the CW8:

Story: https://youtu.be/pnWuqbvE074

The Kasanders have both been keto for well over four years, and after experiencing how this way of eating has changed their lives, they wanted to open a shop that would be a safe haven for those who also follow this lifestyle and for those thinking about going Keto. "We do a tremendous amount of research to find the best products and to fully understand the ingredients they use," Jordanna explained. "I think most people are quite confused when they first start keto and one of our goals is to make it easy and fun. We also will be a source of information and support"

All grocery items can be shipped anywhere in the US and Canada .

. Orders for pickup, delivery and shipping can all be done online as well as purchasing gift cards.

The store is open from 9AM-7PM Monday-Thursday , 9AM-5PM Friday 's and 10AM-5PM Saturday and Sundays .

We also always offer a 10% Military discount to all active duty and veterans with a Military ID card.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keto-at-your-fingertips-caifornia-keto-announces-the-only-all-clean-keto-store-in-the-country-301352545.html

SOURCE Caifornia Keto