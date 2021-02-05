Keto Chow Announces The "Chow Club," A Monthly Meal Subscription--Filling A Gap In The Existing Keto Market And Lifestyle.

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The goal of Keto Chow, since its very humble beginning has been to "make keto easy". The "Keto diet" has long been touted for its health benefits; however, followers often tire of exhaustively counting macros or eating the same foods day-after-day. Keto Chow solved that by providing quick, easy meal mixes precisely formulated to deliver the exact amount of vitamins, minerals, proteins, electrolytes, and healthy fats the body needs to stay in a healthy state of nutritional ketosis. With dozens of tasty flavors (and hundreds of free recipes on their website), they have quickly gained a diehard following.

"Make Keto Easy"

In their continuing quest to "Make Keto Easy," Keto Chow has now launched a new offering–a monthly subscription box called the "Chow Club."

"One of the best things about Keto Chow is that each individual can customize it to fit their own needs," said Keto Chow co-founder Miriam Bair. "So if you're looking for a simple way to take care of 'I don't have time to cook something Insta-worthy' but you still want food that tastes amazing with fantastic macros, we're here for you. The Chow Club is a fun way to keep your 'Keto Chow corner' stocked up, and people are excited about the surprise aspect with each monthly box."

Each Chow Club subscriber chooses between a 30-meal and a 60-meal option, both of which come with recipe cards and "surprise" bonus products that help support the Keto lifestyle. Chow Club members also receive exclusive early access to new and limited edition flavors of Keto Chow.

More on the membership and club can be found at ketochow.xyz/chowclub.

In 5 short years, Keto Chow has grown from a family project based out of the Salt Lake City home of husband and wife team Chris and Miriam Bair, to a worldwide leader in Keto meal replacements.

ABOUT KETO CHOW – Since its conception, Keto Chow has been serving the Ketogenic community with nutritionally complete (and delicious) meals, while supporting the community at large through varying initiatives and expertise. Husband and wife founders, Chris and Miriam Bair, share a passion for remaining focused on uncompromising quality, scientific innovation, and making Keto easy.

