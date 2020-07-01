Ketterer Kunst 500th Anniversary With Art From the 19th-21st Century

MUNICH, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned American artists including Keith Haring, Lyonel Feininger, Robert Longo, Andy Warhol and Tom Wesselmann are featured at Ketterer Kunst's 500th auction in Munich, July 17/18. For years, popular contemporary and modern American artists have appealed to art lovers all over the world with a significant collection acquired in Europe. The upcoming auction gives art connoisseurs worldwide access to an outstanding collection of premiere American and other works. American art collectors can join the auction online or via phone if they want to bring home some of America's great art work.

"The desire for quality art is tremendous, especially in times of corona," says Robert Ketterer, auctioneer and owner of Ketterer Kunst. "An art market currently ailing from postponed art fairs and canceled opening receptions can do little to meet this need. I am all the more pleased that we were able to compile such an extremely fascinating offer."

And there are quite some exciting works that will catch the fancy of fans of American art – and, of course, attendance in the saleroom is not required as bidding can easily be done online, by phone or through a commission.

One of the top lots is Cy Twombly's "Untitled (6 sheets)" from 1971. The lithograph set, which was released in a very small edition, is very rare on the art market as a matching set, and will enter the race with an estimate of € 300,000-400,000.

Lyonel Feininger's "Manhattan, Dusk" from 1945 is estimated € 200,000-300,000. The work, which has a remarkable exhibition and provenance history, masterfully stages New York's impressive skyline in an evening mood. Comparable work can be found at, among others, the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The painting "Gaberndorf" dated 1953 shows an entirely different motif. Here Feininger transforms an architectural constellation from the old world into a constructive symbol for architecture in the new world. The estimate is € 150,000-200,000.

Robert Longo's charcoal drawing "Untitled (In the Garden, et in arcadia ego)" from 2009 has the same estimate price. The paradise-like forest in monumental format unfolds its enchanting effect and brings Longo's perfected technology to full expression. His concept of drawing has an impressive photographic effect.

No less monumental, but of a completely different impression and in bright colors is Tom Wesslemann's very rare landscape depiction from the work group of the Steel Cuts. His "Cochecton Pool, Delaware River (from Lynda's)" shows a sketchy landscape concept materialized in steel. The unique work in typical illustrative Pop Art style may be available for € 140,000-180,000.

Andy Warhol is represented with several portraits of Mick Jagger, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Keith Haring. His female portraits are among the artist's most sought-after works. "Portrait of a Lady (Natalie Sparber)" from 1984 exemplarily reflects the glamour of the 1980s. The unique piece will enter bidding at € 100,000-150,000.

Keith Haring's humorous declaration of love is an homage to Andy Warhol, as it merges the inventor of Pop Art with the most famous cartoon character in the world. The iconic print "Andy Mouse" comes from a small edition signed by both Keith Haring and Andy Warhol and is estimated at € 100,000-150,000.

Next to George Condo's "Unidentified Head", other solitaires come from renowned German and international artists like Josef Albers, Max Beckmann, Willi Baumeister, Lovis Corinth, Tony Cragg, Otto Dix, Lucio Fontana, Isa Genzken, Erich Heckel, Ernst LudwigKirchner, Yves Klein, Max Liebermann, August Macke, Paula Modersohn-Becker, Gabriele Münter, Emil Nolde, Albert Oehlen, Sigmar Polke, Anita Rée, Daniel Richter, Gerhard Richter, Josef Scharl, Franz vonStuck and Günther Uecker (further details see separate press release).

Auction July 17 Post War/ Contemporary Art * Evening Sale in Munich July 18 Modern Art * 19th Century Art

The family company Ketterer Kunst with headquarters in Munich and branches in Hamburg, Duesseldorf, Berlin as well as with a global network of representatives in, among others, the USA and Brazil, was founded in 1954. It is one of the leading houses for auctions of fine art from the 19th to the 21st Century and Rare Books.

