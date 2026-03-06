LKQ Aktie
Kettle Hill Dumps 777,000 LKQ Shares Worth $23.4 Million
According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 17, 2026, Kettle Hill Capital Management reduced its position in LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 777,476 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value for these sales was $23.45 million, calculated using the period's average share price. At quarter-end, the LKQ holding's value was $11.65 million, down $23.88 million from the prior quarter due to both trading and price movement.LKQ is a leading global distributor of automotive replacement parts, with operations spanning North America and Europe. The company leverages scale and a broad product portfolio to supply both new and recycled components for vehicle repair and maintenance.Down 26% year over year as of March 6, the 28-year-old company is currently going through a period of transition. It has been under pressure from activist investor Ananym Capital since October to sell parts of its business. In November, the company announced it had tapped Bank of America to help it sell its specialty parts division, Keystone Automotive Industries, to maximize shareholder value. The division could be worth roughly $1 billion, according to internal valuations. In January, Reuters reported LKQ’s board was exploring strategic options, including a potential sale of the company. And just this week, board director Patrick Berard notified the company that he will not seek re-election to the company's board of directors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
