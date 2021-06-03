Keurig Dr Pepper Canada Welcomes New Regulations to the Ontario Government's Blue Box Recycling Program to Include More Plastic Items

MONTREAL, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Canada welcomes new regulations to the Ontario government's successful blue box recycling program that will include items such as recyclable coffee pods. Additionally, producers will be accountable for managing the program, taking the burden off the municipalities and ensuring more waste is diverted from the landfills. Ontario's blue box has been the blueprint for recycling programs in more than 150 countries around the world. These new regulations build on Ontario's leadership in recycling, adapting the program towards a more sustainable future, one that KDP is proud to support.

"KDP Canada applauds Environment Minister Jeff Yurek and the Ontario Government for their important work in expanding and improving the recycling system in the province," said Stéphane Glorieux, President, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "By including items like recyclable coffee pods, Ontario's blue box program will ensure more waste is recycled and repurposed to remain in use and out of landfills. We also support the beverage container diversion targets and we are engaged to developing, along with the industry, a comprehensive beverage container recycling program. We look forward to working with municipalities and the industry across the Province to build a more sustainable Ontario for years to come."

As one of Canada's leading beverage companies, KDP is a proponent of producer responsibility and building the circular economy. For many years, the company has been building a business model that integrates sustainability considerations such as environmental impact and innovative solutions that create a new life for valuable renewable sources of plastics found across Canada. KDP has set a goal of using 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content across its packaging portfolio by 2025. The company is also a signatory of the Canada Plastic Pact (CPP) and a founding member of the Circular Plastic Taskforce (CPT).

KDP's research and development teams are working on new sustainability innovations for Keurig® coffee makers and K-Cup® pods. For instance, the Company recently launched two coffee makers made with at least 20% and 30% PCR plastic sourced from a Canadian recycler, and plans to increase the percentage of PCR in those models in 2021, while expanding to additional coffee makers and use in future innovations.

Today's announcement aligns with KDP's commitment to reducing packaging waste by focusing on innovative design, increased recovery and use of recycled materials.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is the business name under which Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. operate. From coast to coast, the Company provides a broad range of beverages for every need, available everywhere people shop and consume. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a wide variety of hot and cold beverages marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canada Dry®, Mott's Clamato®, Van Houtte® and Timothy's®; as well as Keurig® single-serve coffee makers.

The Company's principal Canadian offices and executive team are located in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario. Also located in Montreal, Quebec are the organization's hot beverage manufacturing facilities and Keurig Canada Inc.'s subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc., which offers innovative beverage services to away from home customers from branch offices in 30 Canadian cities. To learn more about our company, visit: www.keurigdrpepper.ca. For more information on our Corporate Responsibility work, please visit: https://www.keurigdrpepper.ca/en-ca/our-company/corporate-responsibility.

