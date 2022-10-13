Keurig Dr Pepper Conducts Strategic Realignment Of Supply Chain Structure

(RTTNews) - Beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP) announced Thursday a strategic realignment of its supply chain structure, designed to strengthen focus, speed and accountability at the Business Unit level, while accelerating productivity across the enterprise.

As part of the realignment, the Company promoted three senior supply chain leaders into new roles, including naming a new Chief Supply Chain Officer to succeed Tony Milikin, who joined the company in September 2021.

Milikin had successfully led the company through the unprecedented macro supply chain disruption that began in 2021. Milikin will leave at the end of this month to pursue new opportunities.

Roger Johnson, who joined KDP in 2016, has been promoted to Chief Supply Chain Officer, reporting to CEO Ozan Dokmecioglu, effective October 17, 2022. He most recently served as Chief Product Officer. Johnson is a highly experienced supply chain executive and general manager with more than 20 years of experience.

KDP also promoted two experienced supply chain executives into new and expanded roles, with each focused on driving supply chain excellence and unlocking productivity opportunities for their respective business units.

Christopher Martin, who joined KDP in 2014 and most recently served as SVP, Logistics Operations has been promoted to SVP, Coffee Supply Chain. Paul DaRosa, who joined KDP in 2018 and was most recently serving as SVP, Quality, Employee Health & Safety and Technical Services, has been promoted to SVP, Cold Beverages Supply Chain.

Martin and DaRosa will report to Johnson, maintaining a centralized supply chain leadership structure, while also assuming a matrixed accountability to their respective business units.