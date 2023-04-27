27.04.2023 14:01:03

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $467 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $585 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $479 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $3.353 billion from $3.078 billion last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $467 Mln. vs. $585 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.33 -Revenue (Q1): $3.353 Bln vs. $3.078 Bln last year.

