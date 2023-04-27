|
27.04.2023 14:01:03
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $467 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $585 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $479 million or $0.34 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $3.353 billion from $3.078 billion last year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $467 Mln. vs. $585 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.33 -Revenue (Q1): $3.353 Bln vs. $3.078 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Registered Shs
|29,45
|-3,63%