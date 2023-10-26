|
26.10.2023 13:15:09
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $518 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $180 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $673 million or $0.48 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $3.81 billion from $3.62 billion last year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $518 Mln. vs. $180 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $3.81 Bln vs. $3.62 Bln last year.
