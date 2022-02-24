Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $843 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $428 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $640 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $3.39 billion from $3.12 billion last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $843 Mln. vs. $428 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $3.39 Bln vs. $3.12 Bln last year.