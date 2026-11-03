Keurig Dr Pepper Aktie

Keurig Dr Pepper ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQPZ / ISIN: US49271V1008

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03.11.2026 13:41:51

Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project constant currency adjusted earnings growth in a low-double-digit range on net sales between $25.9 billion and $26.4 billion, with constant currency net sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.

The company noted that the guidance now includes approximately $8.3 billion to $8.4 billion in net sales and a 7 to 8 percentage point earnings per share growth contribution from the JDE Peet's acquisition, as well as 3 to 5 percent constant currency earnings per share growth for KDP's legacy business, due to revised expectations for U.S. Coffee.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, KDP is trading on the Nasdaq at $37.38, up $0.56 or 1.52 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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