Keurig Dr Pepper Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQPZ / ISIN: US49271V1008
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03.11.2026 13:41:51
Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project constant currency adjusted earnings growth in a low-double-digit range on net sales between $25.9 billion and $26.4 billion, with constant currency net sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.
The company noted that the guidance now includes approximately $8.3 billion to $8.4 billion in net sales and a 7 to 8 percentage point earnings per share growth contribution from the JDE Peet's acquisition, as well as 3 to 5 percent constant currency earnings per share growth for KDP's legacy business, due to revised expectations for U.S. Coffee.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, KDP is trading on the Nasdaq at $37.38, up $0.56 or 1.52 percent.
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|Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
|30,81
|-1,27%