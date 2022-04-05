|
05.04.2022 15:25:15
Keurig Dr Pepper Says CFO Ozan Dokmecioglu To Be Its Next As CEO
(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. or KDP (KDP), a soft drink company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed its current Chief Financial Officer Ozan Dokmecioglu as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Bob Gamgort, with effect from July 29.
Current CEO Gamgort will remain as Executive Chairman of KDP for two years to support the transition.
The company also said that it has initiated a process to find a suitable candidate for the post of CFO.
