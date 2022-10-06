Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.10.2022 14:25:04

Keurig Dr Pepper To Distribute Red Bull In Mexico

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), a maker and distributer of beverages, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal with Red Bull, to sell and distribute Red Bull energy drinks in Mexico. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

KDP expects to start the sales and distribution of Red Bull during the final quarter of 2022. Red Bull is a brand of energy drinks of Austrian company Red Bull GmbH.

The deal also allows KDP with an option to distribute future ready-to-drink beverage products that Red Bull may launch in Mexico.

Gilberto Maldonado, KDP SVP & General Manager of Mexico, said: "The addition of the Red Bull brand to KDP's powerful, nationwide distribution network in Mexico strengthens our presence in the energy drink category and leverages our distribution capabilities to expand availability of Red Bull in the country..."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Registered Shs 37,76 -0,83% Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Jobbericht: ATX in Grün -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann bereits kurz nach Handelsstart am Freitag ins Plus drehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert in Rot. Die Märkte in Asien zeigen am Freitag Verluste.

Nachrichten