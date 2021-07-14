Kevin Durant Was the Most Overpaid Basketball Player in 2020-2021, New Study by Lines.com

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The #1 most overpaid player in the NBA was Kevin Durant at $34,666 per minute, according to a new study by Lines.com.

The study analyzed every NBA player's contract in the 2020-2021 season and deciphered which ballers were the most cost-efficient per minute, point scored, rebound, assists, block and three-pointer made (min 35 games played).

The Lines.com researchers went through each of the 400+ NBA contracts and went through all the stats after the 2020-2021 concluded. Not only did they find out who the most overpaid players were, but they found out who the most underpaid players were along with many other interesting findings.

John Wall Cost the Rockets $50,127 per point: With a salary of $41.3 million and only playing in 40 games, those ended up being some expensive points.

Who Was the Most Underrated & Underpaid?: Juan Toscano-Anderson. He played 1,107 minutes as a reserve forward, which means the Warriors paid just $324 per minute, the best value in the NBA. Toscano-Anderson also represented the best value in price per point at $1,190.

Which Team Was Hit with the Biggest Injury Bug? Orland Magic with a combined loss of 422 games due to injury.

Best Bang for Your Buck for Each 3 Pointer Made: You would think Curry, with his league-leading 337 makes, however, Duncan Robinson is the big winner at ($6,655) per made three.

Of the Big 3 in Brooklyn, Who Was the Best Bargain?: Kyrie Irving was; he had a cost of ($17,741) per minute, compared to Harden ($25,591) and Durant ($34,666).

Joker with the Assist: Nikola Jokic had a better cost per assist ($49,319) than Russell Westbrook($54,206), James Harden($71,061) and Chris Paul($66,493).

Complete Study Results: https://www.lines.com/nba/nba-cost-analysis-who-was-most-overpaid-basketball-player-2021-967

