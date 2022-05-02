KEVIN HART INTRODUCES GRAN CORAMINO: A NEW ULTRA-PREMIUM TEQUILA BRAND AT THE CORNERSTONE OF PASSION AND HARD WORK

Created in partnership with world-class tequila maker, Juan Domingo Beckmann, Gran Coramino debuts with Reposado Cristalino, proving hard work tastes different.

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, two world-class masters of their crafts, unstoppable comedian, entertainer and businessman Kevin Hart and 11th generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann, announce their highly anticipated new tequila brand, Gran Coramino ™. In a true marriage of Beckmann's generational tequila-making knowledge, and Kevin Hart's unrelenting passion to introduce a high-quality tequila to a new community of tequila drinkers, Gran Coramino debuts with one of the smoothest Reposado Cristalinos on the market.

The creation of Gran Coramino has been two years in the making, with Hart and Beckmann seeking to innovate within the category, and draw from their backgrounds as inspiration. The journey resulted in their first expression to launch - a perfectly smooth and uniquely balanced Reposado Cristalino tequila. The 100% agave tequila is first aged in eastern European oak barrels and finished in California Cabernet wine casks to reflect the state that Hart calls home. The liquid is then transformed into a Cristalino tequila - a unique slow-filtration process that Beckmann invented for the tequila industry more than 10 years ago - delivering a complex, deeply smooth flavor with a crystal-clear appearance.

"Gran Coramino is about people coming together and building a community that everyone can be part of. As someone who loves tequila, I've spent the past two years working with Juan Domingo to create a brand and product of the highest possible quality that is accessible to my fans. Juan is an undisputed leader in the tequila industry and, like me, strives for excellence in everything he does. Together with Juan and my partner James Morrissey from Global Brand Equities, we decided on every aspect of this product from the ground up. I wanted something different in the market, to tell a story that hadn't been told before for my fans, for my culture, and a generation who has never tasted a Cristalino before. It's the best-kept secret in tequila," said Kevin Hart, Founder of Gran Coramino Tequila.

Gran Coramino owns every step of the tequila-making process from planting, selecting, and harvesting the finest blue Weber agaves from family-owned fields, to distilling and aging the tequila at La Rojeña Distillery in Tequila, Mexico. As the oldest distillery in Latin America, La Rojeña is an historic place for Gran Coramino to be made where, for the past 225 years, Beckmann and his family have dedicated their time to the production of high-quality tequilas.

"Kevin is a proven leader and true tequila aficionado whose creativity, passion, and enthusiasm have driven him to unparalleled success in all of his endeavors. From day one, it was clear both Kevin and I share the same philosophy for producing tequila of the highest quality, entrepreneurial drive, and care for the people who make and enjoy tequila. Kevin has become part of our team here in Mexico and I could not think of a better partner to share this journey with, and to introduce Gran Coramino to a new global community of tequila drinkers," said Juan Domingo Beckmann, Founder of Gran Coramino Tequila and 11th generation tequila producer.

As entrepreneurs, long-time philanthropists, and tequila lovers from diverse backgrounds, Beckmann and Hart first bonded over their passion for tequila, as well as their commitment to give back to their respective communities in a meaningful way. Gran Coramino is proud to donate $1 from every bottle sold to support diverse entrepreneurs and small businesses, working with trusted partners in Mexico and the United States to help close wealth and opportunity gaps through cash grants and programs.

Gran Coramino was created and developed by Kevin Hart, Global Brand Equities and Proximo Spirits.

"Partnering with Kevin Hart has been an incredible experience. Kevin is an engaged entrepreneur who understands the hard work that goes into creating success," said James Morrissey, Founder & CEO of Global Brand Equities. "When Kevin and I first started talking about the category of tequila, we both shared the common vision to bring higher levels of quality and innovation to the wider consumer. Kevin has been a truly hands-on partner in every aspect of this venture, and he has worked extensively with us to create something wholly authentic. Being able to partner with Juan Domingo Beckmann in the tequila category is a true honor for us. There is nobody who knows the business better than Juan Domingo, and this long-term relationship has helped us realize our vision to bring Gran Coramino to the world."

Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino will be available from May 2nd on GranCoramino.com, ReserveBar and at retail across CA, IL, TX, GA and NY. It will be available nationwide starting June 1st for a suggested retail price of $49.99. For more information, please visit GranCoramino.com and follow @GranCoramino on Instagram.

ABOUT GRAN CORAMINO™ TEQUILA

Gran Coramino is a tequila brand founded by two world-class masters of their crafts, Juan Domingo Beckmann and Kevin Hart. As entrepreneurs and tequila lovers, Juan and Kevin first bonded in Tequila, Mexico over their passion for what tequila is and can be, as well as their shared values and desire to innovate the tequila category. Launching first with Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino, the tequila is matured in Eastern European oak barrels, finished in California Cabernet wine casks and slow-filtered for smooth flavor and crystal-clear color. Gran Coramino will donate $1 from every bottle sold to support diverse entrepreneurs and small businesses from communities in Tequila, Mexico and the United States. Gran Coramino is available at a suggested retail price of $49.99. For more information, please visit www.GranCoramino.com and follow @GranCoramino on Instagram.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRAND EQUITIES

Global Brand Equities (GBE) is the leading producer, owner, and operator of disruptive consumer brands in the spirits industry. Founded by international entrepreneur James Morrissey, the GBE portfolio consists of investments in brands that live in high-growth categories. Responsible for some of the industry's most successful product launches globally, the company continues to innovate and evolve beyond the average industry standard. Creating long-term growth of brand equity is a priority for all of the GBE businesses, and its foundations are deep rooted in the liquor, manufacturing, and entertainment sectors, ensuring longevity and the ability to scale at a global level. The growing portfolio which Includes Maison No 9 French Rosé, Mercer + Prince Canadian Whisky and Sunny Vodka continues to receive exceptional accolades from leading experts. www.globalbrandequities.com

ABOUT PROXIMO SPIRITS

Proximo is a global innovator of quality spirits that create excitement with every sip. Its unique portfolio of brands includes the world's best-selling tequila, Jose Cuervo®, the most-awarded tequila in the world, 1800® Tequila, Mexico's best-selling premium tequila, Gran Centenario®, Bushmills® Irish Whiskey from the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery, Stranahan's® Rocky Mountain Single Malt Whiskey, Proper No. Twelve® Irish Whiskey, The Kraken® Black Spiced Rum, TINCUP® American Whiskey and Pendleton® Canadian Whisky. Learn more at www.proximospirits.com.

ABOUT KEVIN HART

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood's box office powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office with $4.23 billion revenue at the global box office. Hart is the Chairman of HARTBEAT and Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Both of these companies play an integral part of his eco-system serving as an incubator for extraordinary growth and creativity. Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films and television and podcasts via HARTBEAT for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible. In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, "Zero Fu**ks Given," which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Comedy Album". Hart also earned Emmy nominations for "Die Hart," for "Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, "Don't F**k This Up". Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, "The Decision," was nominated for an Audie award for "Best Original Audiobook in 2021."

Kevin's brand partnerships include Fabletics Men, Chase J.P Morgan, Hydrow, NutraBolt, Brüush, Tommy John and Therabody.

