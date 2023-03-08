|
08.03.2023 16:58:00
Key Data and Analytics Trends for 2023 Published in Info-Tech Research Group's Latest Report
Info-Tech's new trends report highlights the nine leading-edge data trends that tech leaders need to prepare for over the coming months.
TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - To help tech leaders and their organizations stay on top of the latest trends, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has released its Data and Analytics Trends 2023 report. The report covers a range of topics, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, data marketplaces and monetization, and identity authenticity.
In today's data-driven world, organizations increasingly rely on data and analytics to drive decision making and gain a competitive edge. However, keeping up with key developments and new technologies in this rapidly evolving field can be challenging. By staying informed about these trends, technology leaders and organizations can better leverage their data assets to drive growth and innovation in the months ahead.
"As we enter a new era of data and analytics, a data-driven culture and embracing emerging technologies are essential for organizations to remain competitive in the digital age," says Chris Dyck, advisory lead for the Data, Analytics, and Enterprise Architecture practice at Info-Tech Research Group. "The changing landscape can be overwhelming, but technology leaders that leverage these trends will be able to identify opportunities to optimize their data strategies, unlock the full potential of organization's data assets, and drive better business outcomes."
Info-Tech's Data and Analytics Trends 2023 report will help teams tackle the challenges of identifying trends in data and analytics while modernizing their current capabilities. By examining nine data use cases for emerging technologies, the report aims to inform and educate data leaders, CXOs, and IT professionals on key trends and provide guidance on which ones to adopt, empowering them to enhance their organizational capabilities to remain competitive in a data-driven economy.
The firm has identified the following nine trends for the coming months:
Download and read the full Data and Analytics Trends 2023 report to learn more about each of the trends for the year ahead.
About Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.
