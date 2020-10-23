Key dates for the Yara International ASA 2019 dividend

Oslo, 23 October 2020: Reference is made to Yara’s stock exchange release dated 23 October 2020 regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting and additional dividend of NOK 18 per share. The following key dates will apply for the additional dividend:





Ex dividend NOK 18.00 as of: 18 November 2020

Record date: 19 November 2020

Dividend payment date: 27 November 2020

ADR dividend payment date: 4 December 2020







Contact



Thor Giæver, Investor Relations

Cellular: (+47) 480 75 356

E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com





About Yara