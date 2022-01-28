Key figures for 2021 financial year: COLTENE delivers excellent full-year results thanks to strong demand

COLTENE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Altstätten, 28 January 2022 2021 saw healthy growth in demand for dental products. The first half (H1) of 2021 was defined by catch-up effects, and sales grew at disproportionately high rates. In H2, demand returned to more normal levels and the supply chain bottlenecks increasingly affected COLTENE, partially impacting its capacity to deliver. Despite a softer H2, COLTENE sales were up by a significant 12.4% for the full year. At constant exchange rates and adjusted for the effects from the disposal of Vigodent in 2020, COLTENE sales increased even more, by 13.9%. All markets and product groups recovered from their 2020 pandemic levels. At CHF 279.2 million, sales for full-year 2021 outperformed 2019 sales (CHF 273.8 million). At constant exchange rates and adjusted for the disposal of Vigodent, organic growth was 10.1% compared to 2019. Changes in Group Management With effect from 1 January 2022, Paul Frey, Vice President Sales & Marketing Communication North America, was appointed to Group Management. Paul Frey (age 47) is a US citizen and brings many years of experience in the dental industry to his roles. He previously worked for Kulzer Dental in North America. Based in the US, Paul Frey oversees the COLTENE Group's largest market from his home country. He joined the COLTENE Group in October 2021. Also effective 1 January, Markus Abderhalden became Chief Financial Officer of the COLTENE Group. A Swiss citizen, Markus Abderhalden (42) brings solid industry experience in finance roles and many years of experience as an auditor. He joined COLTENE from the DGS Group where most recently he was CFO. Gerhard Mahrle is leaving COLTENE per the end of February as he is retiring. In a growth phase, he played a defining role in setting the financial goals and corporate policies of the COLTENE Group, demonstrating his expertise on both fronts. The Board of Directors and CEO Martin Schaufelberger thank Gerhard Mahrle for his lasting and extensive contributions to the growth and performance of the COLTENE Group. 'In particular, I wish to express my appreciation to Gerhard Mahrle for his proactive approach and his excellent work in connection with the SciCan and Micro-Mega mergers and the integration of these companies into the COLTENE Group,' said CEO Martin Schaufelberger. Financial Calendar Media and analyst conference on 2021 financial year and Release of Annual Report 2021 4 March 2022 Annual General Meeting 2022 21. April 22 Release of Half-year Report 2022 and Conference call on the half-year results 2022 05. August 21 COLTENE Holding AG, a leading international developer and manufacturer of dental consumables and small equipment, announces its first key figures for the 2021 financial year. The COLTENE Group increased net sales by 12.4% to CHF 279.2 million, thanks to its high delivery capacity. After a very strong first half year defined by catch-up effects from 2020, demand continued at sustained high levels. Defying supply chain bottlenecks and the COVID-19 pandemic, COLTENE seized the opportunities that presented themselves to boost its profitability, including by keeping production at high levels. Based on provisional, unaudited figures, the COLTENE Group expects an EBIT margin of about 15.7%. For further information: Markus Abderhalden, CFO,

phone +41 71 757 54 80, mobile +41 79 436 26 22, e-mail markus.abderhalden@coltene.com About COLTENE COLTENE is an international active developer, manufacturer and seller of dental consumables and small equipment in the areas of Infection Control, Dental Preservation and Efficient Treatment. COLTENE has state-of-the-art production facilities in the USA, Canada, Germany, France and Switzerland as well as own distribution organizations in all major markets including Europe, North and Latin America, Japan, China and India. Dentists and dental labs all around the globe trust COLTENE's high-quality products. The registered shares of COLTENE Holding AG (CLTN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Learn more about COLTENE and our products at www.coltene.com. Contact information

