Key Growth Opportunities in the United States Non Dairy Cream Cheese Market to 2025

The US Non-dairy Cream Cheese Market size was estimated to be $45.6 million in 2019 and is projected to be growing at CAGR of 24.47% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Non-dairy Cream Cheese is made from various plant sources such as soy, almond, cashew and other. The rise in consumers that prefer vegan and non-dairy products has led to the increased demand for non-dairy products. Non-dairy cream cheese is also available in various flavors to cater to the varying preferences among consumers. Recent studies have shown that non-dairy products helps with reducing diabetes and maintaining cardiac health. These health benefits have also further driven the demand for non-dairy cream cheese.



The report covers an in-depth analysis of the following segments of the U.S. Non-dairy Cream Cheese Market:



By Type; Cream Cheese, Ricotta, Sour Cream, and Vegan dips and spreads

By Source- Soy, Coconut, Cashew, Almond and Others

By Flavor; Plain, Strawberry, Cheddar Style, Herb, Spices, Combination Flavors, Other

By Sales Channel; Online, Offline

Key Takeaways;

In 2019, the Combination Flavors accounts for major revenue share in the U.S. Non-dairy Cream Cheese Market owing to wider application and as it meets the varying consumer preferences.

Rising health consciousness has increased the demand for vegan and non-dairy products. This in turn is set to drive the demand for non-dairy cream cheese as well.

Drivers - U.S. Non-dairy Cream Cheese Market



Increasing number of vegans



There has been an increase in the consumption of vegan products by the population in recent years. The growing consumption of vegan products are increasing demand for plant-based alternatives such as coconut, almond, soy etc. driving the growth of the U.S. Non-Dairy Cream Cheese Market. According to Vegan Foods Association, 2-6% of the population in the U.S are vegan. People have started avoiding animal products to prevent animal cruelty and also to improve their health by choosing healthier food options.



Increasing Incidence of Lactose Intolerance among Consumers



Rising incidence of lactose intolerance among consumers and changing food habits are some factors that are driving the growth of the market. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, about 25% of the U.S. population are suffering from lactose intolerance. This has led to increase in demand for non-dairy products.



Challenges; U.S. Non-dairy Cream Cheese Market



The high cost of non-dairy products compared to dairy products is a major factor challenging the growth of the market. This is owing to the high cost of the plant sources as well as the costs involved in the production process of these products. Another challenge is the risk of cross contamination of the raw materials as elimination of the dairy from all products is challenging.



U.S. Non-dairy Cream Cheese Industry Outlook



Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the U.S. Non-dairy Cream Cheese Market. The top 10 companies are Daiya Foods Inc., Galaxy Nutritional Foods Inc., Lyrical Foods, Inc., Tofutti Brands, Inc., Follow Your Heart, Miyoko's Creamery, Trader Joe's, Violife, Bute Island Foods Ltd, and Tesco plc.



