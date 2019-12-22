Key Housing, a Best-in-class Corporate Housing Service, Announces Glendale Property Winner for January 2020

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Housing, the leading California service to locate hard-to-find corporate and short term housing from San Diego to Sacramento at https://keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce the featured listing for January 2020 to be located in Glendale, California. The "America at Brand" complex combines short-term luxury rentals with fun, family-friendly activities. High-end shopping and dining are an easy walk from the Glendale corporate housing units. Working VIP's can focus on business during the day and arrive home to family in a furnished apartment a night. It's not surprising, therefore, that the announcement features the complex as its SoCal winner.

"Business travel during winter or the holidays can be tough on a VIP with a family. If there's an opportunity to bring a spouse and kids, it can help an executive's state of mind," explained Robert Lee, President of Key Housing. "Our featured listing for January is the perfect place for corporate leaders ready to take the family along for a holiday business trip and secure short-term corporate housing in Southern California, or SoCal as it's known by the locals."

Company leaders interested in luxury corporate housing can review the featured listing for January, "The Americana at Brand," on the URL: (http://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?action=form3&ID=873). Luxury furnished apartments located in Glendale can provide the right mix of 'work and play' accommodations for the holiday season. The Americana at Brand is steps away from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Amenities can include reserved parking, high-speed internet, on-site notary, and housekeeping services. Executives scheduled to travel to the Los Angeles area can also review the full list of properties at http://www.keyhousing.com/los-angeles-furnished-rentals.asp . Key Housing provides long-term furnished apartments, and short-term stay serviced apartments throughout the Los Angeles basin.

GLENDALE CORPORATE HOUSING PROVIDES VIP'S A 'FAMILY HOLIDAY' WHILE WORKING

Here is the background on this announcement. Executives traveling on business can get used to missing out on family events. A VIP out of town on a son's birthday might need to ship a gift instead of handing it in person. An Executive might have to watch a video of a daughter's first music recital during a plane trip. Missing out on important family moments can take a toll on a traveling executive's mental health. The opportunity to bring a spouse and children along during a holiday trip can make a difference.

For these reasons, Key Housing announces the Glendale corporate housing property, "The Americana at Brand," as January's featured listing.

