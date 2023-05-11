Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 07:00:00

Key Information Relating to Cash Dividend

Oslo, 11 May 2023 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that pursuant to the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2022, the Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of NOK 0.25 per share to be made on or about 2 June 2023 to all shareholders of record as of 25 May 2023. DNO shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 24 May 2023.


Dividend amount:NOK 0.25 per share
  
Declared currency:NOK
  
Last day including right:23 May 2023
  
Ex-date:24 May 2023
  
Record date:25 May 2023
  
Payment date:2 June 2023 (on or about)
  
Date of approval:10 May 2023, based on authorization granted 25 May 2022


For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 4.2.4 of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.



