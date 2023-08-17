|
17.08.2023 07:00:00
Key Information Relating to Cash Dividend
Oslo, 17 August 2023 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that pursuant to the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2023, the Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of NOK 0.25 per share to be made on or about 1 September 2023 to all shareholders of record as of 25 August 2023. DNO shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 24 August 2023.
Dividend amount: NOK 0.25 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 23 August 2023
Ex-date: 24 August 2023
Record date: 25 August 2023
Payment date: 1 September 2023 (on or about)
Date of approval: 16 August 2023, based on authorization granted 25 May 2023
-
For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
-
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 4.2.4 of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.
