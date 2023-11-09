Key Information Relating to Cash Dividend

Oslo, 9 November 2023 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that pursuant to the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2023, the Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of NOK 0.25 per share to be made on or about 24 November 2023 to all shareholders of record as of 17 November 2023. DNO shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 16 November 2023.



Dividend amount: NOK 0.25 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 15 November 2023

Ex-date: 16 November 2023

Record date: 17 November 2023

Payment date: 24 November 2023 (on or about)

Date of approval: 8 November 2023, based on authorization granted 25 May 2023

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 4.2.4 of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.











