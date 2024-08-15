Key Information Relating to Cash Dividend

Oslo, 15 August 2024 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that pursuant to the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 June 2024, the Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of NOK 0.3125 per share to be made on or about 30 August 2024 to all shareholders of record as of 23 August 2024. DNO shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 22 August 2024.



Dividend amount: NOK 0.3125 per share Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 21 August 2024 Ex-date: 22 August 2024 Record date: 23 August 2024 Payment date: 30 August 2024 (on or about) Date of approval: 14 August 2024, based on authorization granted 6 June 2024

For further information, please contact:



Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 4.2.4 of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.