29.06.2023 18:17:12
Key information relating to dividend in kind to be paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
29 June 2023: Reference is made to the announcement by the Company today regarding the resolution to distribute 69,199,264 shares in Hexagon Purus as a dividend in kind.
Dividend-in-Kind amount: 0.3432 Hexagon Purus ASA shares per Hexagon Composites ASA share
Announced currency: NOK
Last day including right: 5 July 2023
Ex-date: 6 July 2023
Record date: 7 July 2023
Payment date: 14 July 2023
Date of resolution: 29 June 2023
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
