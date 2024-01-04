|
04.01.2024 18:15:43
Key Information Relating to Full Redemption of Bond DNO03
Oslo, 4 January 2024 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Company will exercise the option to fully redeem its DNO03 bond on 5 January 2024.
Issuer: DNO ASA
ISIN of bond loan: NO0010852643
Original maturity date: 29 May 2024
New maturity date (redemption date): 22 January 2024
Record date: 18 January 2024
Redemption price: 100% of the Nominal Amount, plus accrued interest.
–
For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
–
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.
This information is published in accordance with section 6.2.2 of Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.22
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)