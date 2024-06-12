Key Information Relating to Partial Redemption of Bond DNO04

Issuer: DNO ASA



ISIN of bond loan: NO0011088593

Date of redemption: 12 June 2024

Redemption amount: USD 50 million

Outstanding loan amount after redemption: USD 350 million

Redemption price: N/A

This announcement relates to partial redemption of own bonds following the buy-back of bonds announced by the issuer in the stock exchange announcement on 24 May 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

