19.01.2024 07:30:00

Key information relating to the reverse share split and change of ISIN

Oslo, Norway, 19 January 2024

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") refers to the resolution made by the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2023 to do a reverse share split (share consolidation) of the Company's shares in the ratio of 10:1 to meet Oslo Børs’ requirements of a minimum share value of NOK 1 per share. Please see below for key information regarding the share consolidation:

Date on which the corporate action was made public: 18 December 2023
Reverse split ratio: ten (10) old shares give one (1) new share
Last day including right: 22 January 2024
Ex-date: 23 January 2024
Record date: 24 January 2024
Date of approval: 18 December 2023

In connection with the reverse share split, the Company's shares will be transferred to a new ISIN. Please note the following key information regarding the ISIN change:

Issuer: Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
Previous ISIN: NO0010284318
New ISIN: NO0013119255
Date of ISIN change: 23 January 2024

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on Oslo Børs.

+ + +

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Interoil Exploration and Production ASAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Interoil Exploration and Production ASAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA 0,03 -11,35% Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen erreichen neue Rekorde -- ATX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel am Freitag im Handelsverlauf zurück. An der Wall Street dominieren am Freitag die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen