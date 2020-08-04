|
Key Insights into the Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Markets in China 2020
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's demand for Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
The primary and secondary research was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews were conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. The metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
- Report Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Output
- Population and Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial and Tax Regulations
- Banking System and Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. PREPARED ADDITIVES FOR CEMENTS, MORTARS OR CONCRETESINDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
- Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Industry Structure
- Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
- Major Producer Facility
- Market Share of Key Producers
- Major Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Producers
- Major End-Users
- Major Foreign Investments
- Potential Entrants
- Technology Development
- China's Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Import Price
- China's Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Export Price
IV. PREPARED ADDITIVES FOR CEMENTS, MORTARS OR CONCRETESPRODUCTION AND DEMAND
- Overview
- Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Production and Demand
- Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Output
- Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Demand
- Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Capacity
- Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Import and Export
V. PREPARED ADDITIVES FOR CEMENTS, MORTARS OR CONCRETESCONSUMPTION BY MARKET
- Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Markets Outlook
- Concretes Industry Market
- Concretes Industry Market Outlook
- Cements Industry Market
- Cements Industry Market Outlook
- Mortars Industry Market
- Mortars Industry Market Outlook
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
- China Market Entry Overview
- China's Distribution System
- Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Distribution Channels
- Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
- Communications
- China's Market Entry
- Export to China
- Indirect export
- Direct Export
- License and Contract Manufacture
- Assembling in China
- Contract Manufacturing
- Trade Permit
- Investment
- Equity Joint Venture
- Contractual Joint Venture
- Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise
VII. PREPARED ADDITIVES FOR CEMENTS, MORTARS OR CONCRETESPRODUCER DIRECTORY
- Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Producer Profiles and Directory
- Major End-Users
