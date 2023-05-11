|
Key Patent Innovations Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition of Significant Patent Portfolio from BlackBerry
DUN LAOGHAIRE, Ireland, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Patent Innovations Limited ("KPI") announced today that all conditions of the previously announced acquisition of the portfolio of approximately 32,000 patents and patent applications from BlackBerry Limited have been satisfied, and that its subsidiary Malikie Innovations Limited ("Malikie") has completed the acquisition. The acquired patent portfolio reflects billions of dollars in R&D investment and decades of pioneering research by innovators of many core mobile device, messaging, security, collaboration, voice, server and wireless networking technologies.
"We're extremely excited to have completed this transaction with BlackBerry, and already have efforts underway to begin the process of demonstrating to potential licensees the value of these patented inventions," said Angela Quinlan, Managing Director, KPI. "It is very uncommon for a portfolio of this size, scope, calibre and importance to become available for licensing, and we look forward working with our growing team of IP professionals to extend licenses to those companies who have benefited from BlackBerry's pioneering efforts and significant investment."
Key Patent Innovations is one of the world's leading intellectual property monetization companies. Based in Dublin, Ireland, KPI has expertise in identifying and unlocking value from patent portfolios, and partners with pioneering technology companies.
