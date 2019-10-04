Key stakeholders for global forest protection and recovery join forces at the first-ever Verdant World Council Gathering

OCCIDENTAL, Calif., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top Experts from the Verdant World Council are gathering for four days at the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center in Sonoma County, CA, USA (October 2-6) to focus on the critical role global forest health plays in solving climate change – and to inform and architect new methods of collaboration for forest protection and solution-level regeneration capacity.

The Verdant World Council Gathering brings together a diverse group of representatives from organizations including the UN, US Forest Service, WeForest, TreeSisters, Green World Campaign, Trees For The Future, Carbon Path, Crowther Lab, Foundation Earth, Wild Heritage, The Black Jaguar Foundation, Pachamama Alliance, Rainforest Connection, Coherence Lab, and others, to engage in creating viable and sustainable paths to unprecedented coordinated global action.

Topics for the four-day retreat include what's next for the successful protection and regeneration of the world's forests, supporting biodiversity, challenges related to the "Trillion Trees" campaign, and how to shift humanity's trajectory for long-term survival.

Growing public awareness around the many benefits trees provide for human health, community resilience, and environmental integrity on local, regional, and global scales is challenging the many organizations currently protecting and restoring forests to scale and their ability to replicate their efforts rapidly.

"With the amazing energy of youth led climate strikes last week, the NYC Climate Week events, and GCCW, the timing is ideal for a convening like this," says Tom Eddington, Council Facilitator, Verdant World Co-Founder and Eddington Advisory Services Managing Director, "There's a growing desire among forest protection and tree planting organizations to collaborate more effectively. This Council gathering is an initial step in helping to establish systems that support solution-level action."

"The reality of how much needs to be done in such a short time frame is a daunting equation," says Paul Schmidt, Co-founder of Verdant World, "But it's clear that humanity, if we can act swiftly and with a coordinated plan, has the capacity to harness the full support of this important ecosystem while we still have time."

The organizers of this unique event are encouraged by the willingness of global forest leaders to come together to confront the opportunity to reach all the goals established by the NYDF, IUCN, IPCC, and other international bodies.

Verdant World is an organization dedicated to facilitating the full protection and recovery of global forests, through action focused collaboration, shared resources, and facilitated funding platforms.

